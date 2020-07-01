Mask mandate considered in St. Louis area as COVID-19 cases spike; Missouri death toll passes 1,000 The number of confirmed cases has quickly increased since the state reopened for business on June 16, swelling by 10.9% in just the last seven days, health officials said.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Masks will be required in the St. Louis area beginning this week, as officials look for ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces.

Sources tell News 4 the announcement is expected to be made Wednesday afternoon.

The mandate will require masks be worn in public spaces in at least St. Louis City and County. St. Charles County may also be part of it, but News 4 sources could not confirm that ahead of the official announcement.

Officials said the mandate is to fight the spread of COVID-19 and save lives while not rolling back business restrictions or having to issue another stay-at-home order.

Cases in the St. Louis area have been gradually rising lately, and Missouri has reported a near record amount of cases Tuesday.

Kansas City implemented a similar mask requirement last week.