ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The St. Francois County Health Department's countywide mask mandate will take effect Monday.
The county's health board approved the mandate Tuesday night, which requires anyone over the age of 9 to wear a mask inside businesses and outside when they can't social distance.
The county had 300 cases at the beginning of August and as of Sunday Sept. 20, the county has 1,913 cases.
The mask mandate will be in place until Oct. 22, when the board meets again. The mandate may be extended if numbers don't drop.
Gov. Mike Parson has resisted calls to adopt a statewide mask mandate, citing relatively few cases in many rural counties.
