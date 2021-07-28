SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Masks will be required in Secretary of State offices in Illinois starting next week.
With the spread of the Delta variant, the CDC updated its guidance to advise that everyone in high transmission areas wear a mask when indoors.
Masks will be required in all Driver Services facilities, the Illinois state Capitol Building and Secretary of State offices starting Aug. 2. Secretary of State Jesse White said the move to require all employees and customers to wear a mask in the buildings again was made because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
White said all expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses can be done online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.