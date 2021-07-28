SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Masks will be required in Secretary of State offices in Illinois starting next week.

Masks will be required in all Driver Services facilities, the Illinois state Capitol Building and Secretary of State offices starting Aug. 2. Secretary of State Jesse White said the move to require all employees and customers to wear a mask in the buildings again was made because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

White said all expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses can be done online here.