WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A mask is required once again at the General Motors plant in Wentzville.
The state of Missouri has issued a 'hot spot advisory' for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties, about two hours southwest of St. Louis. Health officials believe the Delta variant is moving east on I-44, meaning St. Louis would be on the tail end of a possible breakout.
The auto company made the announcement Monday, citing rising cases in the surrounding region. The mask requirement starts immediately and comes only eight days after GM lifted such a mandate.
GM's full statement is below:
“After reviewing the COVID-19 case rates surrounding our Wentzville Assembly Plant (Wentzville, Missouri), General Motors will re-instate the 100% mask requirement at this plant to provide an added layer of protection for employees. The health and safety of our team members will continue to dictate our COVID 19 protocols. This change will go into effect on 3rd shift Tuesday, July 20. Our GM Medical team will continue to monitor plant COVID cases, community trends and CDC/OSHA guidance.”
