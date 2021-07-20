WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A mask is required once again at the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

'Hot spot advisory' issued for 3 counties southwest of St. Louis as Delta variant spreads The state of Missouri has issued a 'hot spot advisory' for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties, about two hours southwest of St. Louis. Health officials believe the Delta variant is moving east on I-44, meaning St. Louis would be on the tail end of a possible breakout.

The auto company made the announcement Monday, citing rising cases in the surrounding region. The mask requirement starts immediately and comes only eight days after GM lifted such a mandate.

GM's full statement is below: