Masks no longer required at Schnucks stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hours after the St. Louis County mask mandate was rescinded, Schnucks announced customers will no longer have to wear masks.
However, the Carbondale store on West Main Street will required for teammates and vendors.
Schnucks will continue to comply with all government mask mandates, which currently includes those stores in St. Louis City:
- Arsenal (5055 Arsenal Street)
- City Plaza (3431 Union Blvd.)
- Downtown (315 N. 9th Street)
- Gravois (7450 Hampton Avenue)
- Hampton Village (60 Hampton Village Plaza)
- Lindell (4171 Lindell Blvd.)
- Loughborough (1020 Loughborough Avenue)
- South City (3430 South Grand Avenue)
