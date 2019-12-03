BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for the thieves who broke into The Vault Luxury Resale shop in Brentwood Monday morning and stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer merchandise.
Surveillance video shows a white truck pull up just before 5 a.m. One person is seen throwing a brick to shatter the glass door. Two people then crawl through the hole and into the store.
The Vault's co-owner, Diana Ford, said the thieves were in and out of the store within two minutes.
“One went right for the jewelry case and one went right for handbags," said Ford. “The nerve, I mean just to be that bold, just throw a brick and come in and take stuff. It’s just unimaginable to me.”
This isn't the first time the Brentwood store was hit by thieves. The first time was almost exactly a year ago. Ford said that's when they upgraded their security cameras and alarm system. She certainly didn't expect to have to use it so soon.
“We’re a small business, family-owned and one that gives back. We’ve given over $400,000 back to our community and we are not a 501C3 [non-profit]. We do it because we think it’s the right thing to do. So it’s especially hard when people take from you," said Ford.
Ford said she feels violated and hopes police track down the thieves.
“99% of people are good; we just had these three that came in that weren’t. So we are trying to stay optimistic and be grateful nobody was hurt," said Ford.
Police are trying to figure out if the thieves who broke into The Vault are connected to any other burglaries in St. Louis County.
