ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man walked into a bar Thursday night and demanded people to get on the ground at gunpoint and give up their money in Tower Grove South.
Police said an armed man entered Grey Fox Pud at 3503 Spring Avenue around 11:50 p.m. and ordered people to get on the ground and demanded their money. Police said the suspect was able to take money from the register and one customer.
The man then left the area on foot. Police said no one was injured during the armed robbery.
Police said the suspect was a black man wearing a green mask. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camp pants and black and white shoes.
No other information was released.
