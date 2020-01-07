FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A masked man opened fire along Airport Road in north St. Louis County shooting two men who were not his intended targets, Ferguson police said.
Police found the two people shot in the parking lot of a barber shop in the 900 block of Airport Road late Tuesday afternoon.
Police tape has blocked off the area from the barber shop down to Jenny Market.
Police said both people have non-life threatening injuries.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and counted at least 35 evidence markers in the parking lot of the barber shop.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.
