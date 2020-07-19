ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' Schnucks and Dierbergs stores issued a mask policy set to begin on Monday, July 20, at all Schnucks stores and all 25 Dierbergs locations.
People will be required to wear masks while inside the stores. There are exceptions for young children under the age of 9 and people with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face mask or covering.
Schnucks and Dierbergs will provide complimentary masks, one per customer, for a limited time and while supplies last.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
“As a business serving thousands of customers each week, it is important that we take every precaution possible to protect the safety of customers and associates while inside our stores,” said Greg Dierberg, CEO of Dierbergs Markets.
Walmart, CVS and Target will also require customers to wear masks stating Monday. Read more on this story here.
Grocery chain ALDI U.S. will join other grocery chains by requiring customers to wear a face mask or covering starting July 27.
