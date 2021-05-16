ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - New health orders issued by St. Louis City and County mean fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most settings.
St. Louis City and County leaders announced new health orders on Friday following the CDC's new mask guidance.
The city and county made the change Friday to align with the CDC's new guidelines on mask wearing. Under the guidelines, those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear masks as before. Amid the change, the policies of businesses and attractions in the St. Louis area vary, with some keeping their own COVID-19-related rules in place.
Below is the mask policies of different St. Louis-area businesses and attractions:
- Schnucks: Fully-vaccinated customers do not have to wear masks but employees still do, for now.
- Dierbergs: Dierbergs says it is sorting through the new guidelines and will provide an update on its mask policy soon.
- Ted Drewes: Customers must wear a mask when ordering at the window.
- Six Flags: Masks are still required, for now.
- St. Louis Symphony: Masks are still required but it does not have a show again until the fall, the policy may change before then.
- St. Louis Aquarium: Fully vaccinated customers and employees, and kids are not required to wear a mask.
- St. Louis Art Museum: Visitors 9 and older who are unvaccinated must wear a mask.
- Magic House: Unvaccinated adults should wear masks, kids are not required to wear them.
- Muny: Re-evaluating its policy in light of the new health guidelines.
- Busch Stadium: Fully vaccinated fans do not need to wear a mask.
- Enterprise Center: Masks are still required.
