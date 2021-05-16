ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - New health orders issued by St. Louis City and County mean fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most settings.

The city and county made the change Friday to align with the CDC's new guidelines on mask wearing. Under the guidelines, those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear masks as before. Amid the change, the policies of businesses and attractions in the St. Louis area vary, with some keeping their own COVID-19-related rules in place.

Below is the mask policies of different St. Louis-area businesses and attractions: