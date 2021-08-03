CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Around 100 people showed up to Tuesday night's St. Louis County Council meeting to discuss a mask mandate that has been the center of controversy.

The council doubled the time allotted for public comment because 47 people signed up to speak. Many said they are against such a mandate and others said they are against a vaccine mandate.

"We know where they're being given out and if we wanted to get it we would gladly get it but until we see serious long term effects there's no reason we should be forced to take an experimental vaccine or be fired from our jobs, because I've seen that happen," one of the speakers said.

"Nearly 100% of the people that get COVID in St. Louis County survive. Why would we mandate a cover for our faces, why would we mandate a non-FDA approved vaccine?" asked another.

St. Louis County councilwoman plans to introduce bill to put in place mask mandate ordinance St. Louis County Councilwoman plans to introduce legislation Tuesday to reinstate the mask mandate. This comes one week after the council voted 5-2 to overturn the mask mandate put in place by county executive, Sam Page.

Last week, the council voted to overturn a mandate issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. The mandate was put on hold Tuesday by a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge who granted a temporary restraining order after a lawsuit was filed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Another hearing is set for the mandate on August 17.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy told News 4 she planned to introduce an ordinance for a mask mandate at Tuesday night's meeting. However, she later said she will introduce the proposal next week.