ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is back.

Wildwood, Eureka and Chesterfield will not enforce St. Louis County mask mandate Wildwood, Eureka and Chesterfield officials will not enforce the mask mandate going into effect in St. Louis County come Monday.

Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.

The announcement comes as Delta variant spreads in the St. Louis region. St. Louis City and County officials previously said they were considering bringing the mandate back. Many local school districts are still deciding whether to require masks.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases has St. Louis seeing the most hospitalizations since February. Data provided by the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Friday showed 318 people in St. Louis hospitals with COVID-19. That's the highest number since early February. While COVID is straining hospitals in Southwest Missouri, local officials say nearly all of the patients in St. Louis hospitals are local cases. More than 90 percent of them are not vaccinated.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be discussing the mandate in more detail at a press conference Monday at 9:30 a.m.