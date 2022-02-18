Mask mandate in St. Louis County could be lifted at end of February, Page says

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County mask mandate could be lifted at the end of February if cases continue to decline, County Executive Sam Page tweeted out Friday.
In a tweet, Page referred to a letter from interim County Health Director Faisal Khan, which says that COVID-19 cases are declining, and if they continue to do so, then the mask mandate order could be reconsidered. The letter adds that the rate of transmission is still high but metrics show "rapid improvement."
Our numbers look promising in @STLCounty and our public health experts are hopeful that we can move from a mask requirement to mask recommendation by the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/MdmbcxV7YQ— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) February 18, 2022
Page says health experts are hopeful that the mask mandate will become a recommendation.
