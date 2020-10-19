HERCULANEUM, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The mask mandate ordinance in Herculaneum failed Monday night after city council voted with a tie vote of 3 to 3 and a no from Mayor Bill Haggard. The ordinance would require people in public places in Herculaneum to wear a mask.
"When you look at the percentage number of cases per capita, we're about twice as many as the county as a whole," said City Administrator Jim Kasten.
According to Kasten, the cumulative total number of cases in Herculaneum stood at 40 on September 1. But he said it rose to 127 by October 1, and on October 16 it was up to 168 cases.
La Pachanga Mexican Restaurant is one business that's supporting the mandate.
"Since were such a family oriented restaurant, he'd like to keep his family, himself and all his customers safe. He would like to require wearing masks," said employee Alexis Sterba.
The Reuther Ford Dealership voiced its opposition to requiring face coverings.
"I don't feel its necessary to mandate it," said owner, Doug Reuther.
