The St. Charles County Health Department held a free mask giveaway Thursday despite no county mask mandate. Families were able to grab a packet of 10 masks each.

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Health Department held a free mask giveaway Thursday despite no county mask mandate.

Families were able to grab a packet of 10 masks each.
 
Wearing a mask in public is not required in St. Charles County, like it is in St. Louis City and County. News 4 asked if that's still the right decision.
 
"The people of St. Charles County have done a great job of wearing their masks in the community, it's something that they choose to do on their own. We are all just here to try and help each other, help ourselves and help our community," said Doug Bolnick with St. Charles County.
 
Since late April, the county has had more than 3,900 cases and 100 deaths. More than 2,800 of those cases and 27 deaths have been in the last month.
 
Health officials say masks can help stop the spread and they have another mask giveaway planned next Thursday at the Family Arena in St. Charles. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.