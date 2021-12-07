Mask discussion on agenda for St. Louis County council meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council is expected to vote on approving another countywide mask mandate.

A spokesperson for County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the order could give more support to the county's legal battle.

St. Louis leaders say no new restrictions for now, continue to push mask mandates as Omicron reaches the city With the first case of the Omicron variant now confirmed in the City of St. Louis, News 4 is asking local leaders and medical experts what is next for curbing the spread and whether residents could be at risk of catching the new variant.

"It's been reaffirmed by other scientific studies and even our Missouri State Department of Health that areas with mandates have less cases and less deaths,” Page said. “We will continue with masks in St. Louis County as long as that’s the advice of our public health experts. "

Referencing a recent study, Page stated the state health department found areas with mask mandates during the height of the Delta variant had fewer cases. A Cole County judge recently ruled all local health orders attempting to curb the spread of COVID are unconstitutional.

The mask fight comes as COVID cases surge. For the first time in two-months, the US is averaging more than 100,000 new cases each day. COVID deaths are also on the rise, largely among the unvaccinated – like local trends.

About 459 people are hospitalized in the St. Louis region due to the virus, which is twice amount reported last month.