MASCOUTAH, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years Thursday after pleading guilty to 10 felony counts including production of child pornography.
Police say beginning in 2016, Joshua Breckel repeatedly obtained sexually explicit images and videos from dozens of underage girls located throughout the United States and internationally.
Breckel found his victims on social media and messaging applications, including Facebook, Instagram, LiveMe, Kik, and Snapchat, according to prosecutors, and was able to persuade them to send him nude images by faking romantic interest, offering them money, or threatening them.
He made the girls include their faces in the pictures, or hold up three fingers so he knew the pictures were authentic.
To ensure the girls continued to give him images, he would threaten to send the pictures he already had to their family and friends if they refused to send more.
Police were tipped to Breckel when he coerced a New Jersey girl to send a photo of herself to him, and when he tried to extort her for more, she told her mom.
Breckel's user name on Snapchat was traced to his Mascoutah home where he was arrested.
As part of his plea deal, he admitted to he admitted to extorting the teen and as many as 20 other girls.
Among the victims were three 15-year-old girls from California, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, a 12-year-old girl from Illinois, and a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Breckel admitted that he threatened to kill the Ohio girl if she didn’t send him naked pictures of herself.
Breckel also had more images of child porn on his computer, police say.
