MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Former Saint Louis University basketball player Justin Love died suddenly Tuesday.
Love, 41, was found unresponsive at Mascoutah High School where he was the head basketball coach.
Love played two seasons for the Billikens and was named MVP of the 2000 Conference USA Championship. He was inducted into the Billiken Hall of Fame in 2009.
“Our hearts are hurting today as we learn of the passing of a great Billiken, Justin Love. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and teammates,” SLU Men's Basketball said in a tweet.
He served as head coach at Mascoutah since the 2017-2018 season.
Players shared their condolences on social media.
Fly High Coach... I love you 💜 pic.twitter.com/3vqFpcggmm— Braden Bryant ♛ (@bradenthehooper) June 23, 2020
Coach Love was as humble and modest of a man as it gets. He was there for you for much more than just basketball. I could never explain how much positivity you injected in my life and how grateful I am for everything. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/2tHdd8Cn6E— Blake Weiss (@bmweiss22) June 23, 2020
