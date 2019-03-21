ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The internet seems to have become part of our daily lives, however, there’s an entire portion of St. Louis that doesn’t have access to it.
Researchers call it a “digital divide” and say it could impact your child’s education. Dr. Stacy Hollins, the assistant dean of business and a professor at Maryville University, facilitates the university’s Cyber Fusion Center as a way to bridge the digital divide in St. Louis.
Data from the Census Bureau between 2013 and 2017 found of the roughly 36,000 St. Louis City households north of Delmar, 16,000 have no internet access at all. These areas are called “digital deserts” and include parts of Walnut Park, Wells-Goodfellow and the Greater Ville neighborhoods.
“[It] not only affects education, they feel hopeless when they don’t have access to these technologies,” Hollins said. “Why isn’t the internet a basic need fulfilled? At this point, it’s our communication tool.”
Hollins wrote her dissertation on the topic, specifically on how it affects African Americans. She saw the need early in her teaching career when a student wasn’t turning in work. She later found out they didn’t have access to technology when they left campus.
"We're going to have to think about that model for our school,” said Hollins. “We can't just say use the iPads while you're at school. Those iPad are going to have to go home with the children to get that incorporated into their lives. They need to be able to pay bills online, they can't do that because they're going to the grocery stores to do that. We just don't think about those inequalities on a daily basis because most of us have those things.”
At Maryville University she started the TechBar where organizations and companies donate old hardware and software for her students to wipe clean and donate back to nonprofits.
Digital desserts are seen across the country including Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri and a few other states.
