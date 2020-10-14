MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A juvenile riding a bike was the victim of a hit-and-run in Maryville Tuesday evening.
Police said the juvenile was riding their bike on southbound State Route 159 near the westbound entrance to the Interstate 55/70 when they were hit around 7:10 p.m. The victim told officers the truck that drove off was possibly gray and smaller than a semi-truck but larger than a regular truck.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their condition has not been released.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance video is urged to contact Maryville Detective Keith Mumper at 618-344-8899 or at kmumper@maryville-il.us.
