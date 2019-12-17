GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One teen was killed and two teenagers were injured while riding an UTV in the snow Monday in rural Madison County, Illinois.
According to the Madison County Coroner, 14-year-old Alexis Dimarco, of Maryville, passed away following the crash Monday afternoon.
Two other teens were transported to hospitals, as well. Their conditions were not immediately released.
The teens were riding in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road - near the Cahokia canal - before 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Dimarco was sitting in the front seat of a Polaris Ranger XP UTV when it slid and overturned.
The driver and another teen were ejected from the vehicle and one was pinned underneath.
Two teens in the back were not injured.
Dimarco passed away from blunt head and thoracic, the coroner said. She was not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the incident.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
