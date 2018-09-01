MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.- (KMOV.com) -- Locals often gravitate towards the trails, Creve Coeur Lake and open space in Maryland Heights during the weekendsii.
However, there are big plans for change for 200 acres of the area’s expansive land.
A new ice center for the Blues Hockey practices and recreational use is in the process of being built, generating a lot of hype in the community.
“It will be great for our kids,” said Maryland Heights resident Naveen Vageshappa.
Vageshappa said his family has to go to the ice center in Chesterfield.
The city of Maryland Heights wants to use this energy to bring more than just an ice center. It wants an entire entertainment district.
“An entertainment district is a combination of recreational type sports, hospitality, family-friendly type restaurants,” City Administrator Jim Krushke said.
The acreage planned for development is on the same campus as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Once the entertainment district is added, Krischke said the city will be doing some re-branding of the space.
“For the longest time, it was Hollywood Casino and Hollywood Amphitheatre were the two main uses and anchors to this area, so this will all be a re-branding too,” Krischke said.
Maryland Heights resident Scott Cole agrees with Krischke.
“I think the closest thing to that would be Westport, which I don’t think so, it doesn’t really measure up,” said Cole. “Since we don’t have a football team, I think a lot of the youngsters will gravitate towards hockey. Might get a lot of minorities to start playing hockey too, which we don’t have enough of in the NHL.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.