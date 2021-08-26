ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Maryland Heights police officer was charged after prosecutors said he solicited sexual acts with an under cover officer pretending to be a young girl.
According to charges, 56-year-old Gregory Ortlip, of O'Fallon, Missouri, tried to lure an underage girl into doing sexual acts with him, but the underage girl was an officer posing as the teen. The "girl" was an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Ortlip is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old. If convicted, he will have to register as a sex offender.
During an online chat with the undercover officer, Ortlip brought up sex after the officer said she was 14. He then asked the officer posing as the 14-year-old to send him sexually explicit images of herself. The charging document said Ortlip admitted to using his cell phone to communicate with underage girls online and receiving a couple nude pictures from a few underage girls.
The officer worked part time at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and as of Wednesday, he is no longer employee, a spokesperson for the hospital said. His cell phone records revealed that at the time of one of the chats with the undercover officer, he was using a cell phone tower at the hospital while working.
He is currently in custody in St. Charles County. News 4 reached out to the Maryland Heights Police Department and they said they had no comment following Ortlip's arrest.
