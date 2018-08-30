Maryland Heights Police looking for suspect sought in 7-eleven robbery

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a 7-eleven store clerk at gunpoint.
The robbery took place around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 6 at the store located at 12545 Bennington Place.
Police say the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
Officials say the clerk was standing at the rear end of the store. The man walked the clerk back to the front counter and demanded the clerk give him all the money from the cash register.
The store clerk complied and gave all the money.
The suspect ran out the store to the rear end of the strip mall, according to police.
The clerk indicated the suspect was very calm while committing the robbery.
Police are looking for a man about 6’4, around 250 pounds, in his late 20’s to early 30’s. The suspect was wearing black with a flat billed baseball style hat, dark blue bandana over his face, and light blue latex gloves.
Maryland Heights Police are asking the public to contact Det. Len Robinson with any information at 314-738-2327.
