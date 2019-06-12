MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Maryland Heights police are searching for a missing woman with bipolar disorder and emphysema.
Police are looking for 61-year-old Andrea Marie Hudson who was driving in a red 2017 Nissan Sentra around 7 p.m. Tuesday while heading to the area of 70 and Hanley.
Police also said Hudson has only one lung and is on constant oxygen that they believe has run out.
Police said the Nissan has a temp tag with 047ENC with an expiration date for 6/11/19.
Hudson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds and has blonde and black short curly hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Maryland Heights police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.