MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a missing Tennessee man who was last seen at a Maryland Heights hotel.
The search is on for Samuel Armstrong, 58, of Munford Tennessee. Police say he was last seen at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on Lackland Saturday night.
He is believed to be driving a 2003 grey Mercedes PC with Maryland license plate number 321-XJB.
He was reported missing on Monday. Police say information indicates someone tried to use his credit card in East St. Louis. Foul play is not suspected.
He is described as a black man, 5’9”, and weighing 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Maryland Heights police at 314-298-8700.
