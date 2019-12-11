MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Maryland Heights are investigating if there is any connection between an overnight shooting and attempted carjacking.
Officers said a man who had been shot at a different location showed up at the QuikTrip on Dorsett for help around midnight.
About 30 minutes before the shooting victim arrived at the gas station, officers were called to the nearby Fieldpointe Apartments for an attempted carjacking.
No other details about the shooting or attempted carjacking have been released.
