MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Maryland Heights Police Department will lay to rest one of their own Tuesday.
Officer Matthew Schmitz died of natural causes Dec. 4, according to the department. He was a patrol officer for more than 23 years and served as a US Navy Veteran during Operation Desert Storm.
A procession for Officer Schmitz will take place Dec. 8 to Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.
The procession route is below:
- Exiting Baue Funeral Home heading east bound 70 to southbound 270.
- Exiting Dorsett Road heading east towards the Maryland Height Government Center.
- At approximately 9:45 a.m. will proceed past the Maryland Heights Government Center.
- The procession will continue on Dorsett to south bound Schuetz Road then heading west bound on Page Avenue to southbound 270.
- The procession will continue southbound 270 to Telegraph Rd.
