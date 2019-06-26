MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For years, the city of Maryland Heights has explored development ideas in the area around Highway 141, and for years residents like Kim Cuddeback have fought against them.
“They want to build something just to show they can do it, that’s our take on it,” said Cuddeback, who started a group called Maryland Heights Residents for Responsible Growth in 2008. That was when the city was looking to build a Walmart.
Over the years there have been proposals for subdivisions, entertainment complexes and apartments. But all have stalled. Thursday, the advisory committee for what will be called the Maryland Park Lake District will present a plan and ideas to the city council.
A spokesperson for the city says there will no vote, it will be an opportunity for the committee to present the economic development plan and funding mechanisms.
The area of interest surrounds Highway 141 and includes Creve Coeur Lake. Signs advertising land to buy or lease dot the road, much of it is farm land. Right now, much of it is underwater. Part of 141 remains closed due to flooding. That’s one of the biggest concerns for Cuddeback,
“Right now, most of the roads are underwater,” Cuddleback said.
The city says most of the property in the development area is no longer in the flood plain after FEMA reclassified it. A city spokesperson said the plan includes a discussion of infrastructure and stormwater concerns.
“Stormwater conveyance and storage will be an integral part of future development and an extension of the planned open space,” says the website dedicated to information on the Maryland Park Lake District.
