MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- The police officers in Maryland Heights are breaking a rule this month. They are growing out their facial hair to raise money for Crisis Nursery.
Crisis Nursery is a local non-profit that helps children and families in crisis, abuse or neglect. One third of Maryland Heights officers are participating in the fundraiser.
Some family and friends have helped out by sponsoring officers.
