Willie Conway
Maryland Heights Police Department

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Maryland Heights Police Department are on the lookout after an elderly man with Alzheimer's went missing Sunday. 

The department said Willie Conway, 86, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He's from the 2000 block of Lakerun Court. 

Police said he was wearing a black hat, a purple vest and green khaki pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the department at 314-298-8700. 

