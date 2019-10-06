MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was fatally shot after confronting Maryland Heights police officers with a handgun Sunday morning, police say.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane around 10:34 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police said the uniformed officers were confronted by a man in the residence, who drew a handgun toward them.
The officers then fatally shot him, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and a handgun was recovered.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
No additional information was released.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
