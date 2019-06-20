MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were taken into custody after a Maryland Heights police officer was shot early Thursday.
The shooting happened near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4:00 a.m.
According to Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said two officers were assigned to monitor the parking lot due to a recent string of car break-ins in the area when they spotted two suspects.
Police said one of the suspects fired shots at the two officers when they approached. The wounded 38-year-old male officer, returned fire but did not hit the suspect.
"I heard about 7 to 10 gunshots, the first thing I did was pray. May have just lost their life," said Taunia Stewart, who lives nearby.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody. The 38-year-old officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but officials says he was shot twice in the leg.
Carson said officer is doing "remarkably well" and expected to make a full recovery.
A gun was recovered from the scene, police say.
The Maryland Heights Police Department tweeted June 10 that over a dozen of cars were broken into in the area.
Officials said the wounded officer had been on the police force for nine years. His partner was placed on leave as part of standard procedure during the investigation.
This is a developing story stay with News 4 and News 4 This Morning for the Latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.