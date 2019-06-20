MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were taken into custody after a Maryland Heights police officer was shot early Thursday.
The shooting happened near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4:00 a.m. There is a large police presence at Bennington Place and Summerhouse Drive.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody. The officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but officials says he was shot in the lower body.
A woman at a nearby convenience store said she heard nine gunshots at the time of the shooting.
This is a developing story stay with News 4 and News 4 This Morning for the Latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.