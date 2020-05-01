MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials with a nursing home facility in Maryland Heights said one of their residents has died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials with StoneBridge Maryland Heights said a 63-year-old man died on April 27 from COVID-19, just two days after being diagnosed with the virus.
“We want to express our sincere condolences to the family of the resident who passed away this week,” John Boul said, spokesman for StoneBridge Maryland Heights.
Six other residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them are currently hospitalized. Three employees have also tested positive and all are self-quarantining at home.
The facility employs a little over 165 employees.
StoneBridge Maryland Heights is one of several facilities in Missouri with COVID-19 cases. Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County reported several cases and deaths as well as Festus Manor in Jefferson County.
