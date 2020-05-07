MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials with a nursing home facility in Maryland Heights said three of their residents have died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials with StoneBridge Maryland Heights said the first death, a 63-year-old man, came on April 27 from COVID-19, just two days after the man was diagnosed with the virus.
“We want to express our sincere condolences to the family of the resident who passed away this week,” StoneBridge spokesman John Boul said.
Following that, two other residents died from the virus, and in response StoneBridge tested each of the 130 residents.
At least 47 tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday, the facility announced two more patients died, bringing the total to five.
The most recent two include a 76-year-old female and a 96-year-old female on May 6.
“With these results, we now know the full extent of the infection and can make better informed-decisions about how to stop its spread and eliminate it from our facility,” Boul said.
Four employees have also tested positive and all are self-quarantining at home.
The facility employs a little over 165 employees.
StoneBridge Maryland Heights is one of several facilities in Missouri with COVID-19 cases. Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County reported several cases and deaths as well as Festus Manor in Jefferson County.
