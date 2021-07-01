Traveon Sims

Traveon Sims was sentenced to life without parole in the 2018 double murder in Maryland Heights.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Maryland Heights man pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his uncle and young cousin in 2018. 

Traveon Sims, 24, entered the guilty plea Thursday in St. Louis County court. He will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Sims admitted to the February 15, 2018 attack that left his uncle Malcom Mathis II, 33, and his cousin, Malcom Mathis, III, 22 months, dead inside a home in the 12400 block of Marine in Maryland Heights. One of the victims had been struck with a hammer. A 4-year-old girl and her 57-year-old great aunt were taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds during the incident. 

Malcom B. Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcom B. Mathis III were fatally stabbed Thursday night (Credit: Family / KMOV)

Sims' girlfriend at the time, 21-year-old Onyai Turner, was also charged in the attacks. Her case remains pending in the St. Louis County courts system.

Police have charged 20-year-old Traveon Sims (left) and 21-year-old Onyai Turner (right) with murder. (Credit: St. Louis County police)

