MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Maryland Heights firefighters had to cut a restaurant worker free from a garbage disposal overnight.
Firefighters said the employee reached in to get a spoon and then realized they couldn’t get their hand out. The disposal was not on at the time.
The unit was taken apart, but the worker’s hand was swollen and still couldn’t be freed. Firefighters cut and bent the metal piece-by-piece until finally enough had been moved to remove the worker’s hand.
