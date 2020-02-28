The victim of a shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center has been identified as 45-year-old Maria Lucas from Olivette.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen to the public Monday, just one week after a shooting that left one employee dead.

The facility will open at its normal time on Monday. The center will, however, close an hour earlier at 8:30 p.m.

 The hours starting Monday will be 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

