MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen to the public Monday, just one week after a shooting that left one employee dead.
The facility will open at its normal time on Monday. The center will, however, close an hour earlier at 8:30 p.m.
The hours starting Monday will be 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
