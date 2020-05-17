MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Maryland Heights City Administrator has been suspended and an interim administrator has been appointed in his place.
The decision was announced Wednesday by the Maryland Heights City Council, with a document from the city stating that Jim Krischke, the City Administator, had been suspended May 7.
It is not known why and the mayor told News 4 he would not comment on a personnel matter.
Krischke is reportedly only the second City Administrator in the town’s 30 year history. He was appointed in 2016. He did not return requests for comment.
Director of Parks and Recreation Tracey Anderson is now interim City Administrator “until such time as necessary,” according to a document the Council produced through an open records request submitted by News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.