Video shows Maryland Heights shooting suspect pacing with gun

Michael Honkomp inside the Maryland Heights Community Center moments after he allegedly killed a coworker
Cell phone video shows Michael Honkomp inside the Maryland Heights Community Center moments after he allegedly killed a coworker Monday night.
Honkomp, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. Police said he shot and killed his co-worker
Maria Lucas Monday night.
Police said Honkomp was angry after Lucas sent him home early, got a gun, and shot her in the head. Court documents said he also shot at a Maryland Heights police officer several times before the officer returned fire, hitting Honkomp.
Police provided this driver's license photo along with the charges in the Feb. 24 incident.
Maryland Heights Police Department
Honkomp lives on St. Daniel Lane in Florissant. He worked as a part-time janitor at the Maryland Heights Community Center.
Honkomp's neighbor in Florissant described him as quiet and said he stayed to himself.
"He just would get out of his car and go straight in the house," said Kim Nelson.
Nelson said she was surprised to see the lights on and blinds up at his home Tuesday night.
“It’s normally quiet, all the lights are off, never a porch light, binds down, so it’s kinda crazy for it to be open and lit up,” said Nelson.
Honkomp worked for the city of Maryland Heights for three years.
“What could one of us done to upset him and he could have done the same thing to someone on this street?" Nelson asked.
Honkomp remains in the hospital Tuesday night in serious condition. Once he is released from the hospital, he'll be held without bond.
A woman was killed at the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night.
Dozens of emergency crews have responded to the Maryland Heights Community Center.
Parents and other family members showed up outside of the center looking for loved ones.
