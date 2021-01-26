FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Florissant are investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Marygrove Children's Home around noon just after noon Tuesday.
A 60-year-old man, who was an employee at the home, was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.
No other information was made available.
