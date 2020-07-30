ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mary Pat Carl was St. Louis’ lead homicide attorney, and now she is running for Circuit Attorney against incumbent Kim Gardner.
Ahead of the August 4 primary, News 4 spoke to Carl about her background, and what differentiates her from her opponent.
While Carl might not be a household name in St. Louis, she's well known to local prosecutors and police. She touts 15 years of experience as a prosecutor with an emphasis on violent crime.
“I've never lost a homicide trial,” she said. “I prioritize violent crime. If people can't feel safe in the City of St. Louis, we can't tackle other problems we have.”
In her personal life, Carl speaks openly about something she knows voters might notice. After giving birth, she developed bell's palsy. In her case, the nerve damage in her face is permanent.
“I think in some ways it makes my job easier. I understand sometimes what those tough days can look like. I understand pushing through a dark time,” she said.
On her campaign site, Carl offers a 100-day plan; goals she wants to accomplish immediately if elected. One goal is to establish a unit to review every video for police misconduct that comes into the Circuit Attorney's Office.
“Another piece of my 100-day plan is to rebuild the Circuit Attorney's Office. Right now the Circuit Attorney's Office is down at least 20 attorneys.”
Gardner claims a 96 percent felony conviction rate, but Carl is critical of Gardner's conviction rate for cases that actually go to trial.
Earlier this year, News 4 examined data provided by the Circuit Attorney's Office showing approximately half the cases that go to trial end without a conviction.
“I don't think it's fair to judge a prosecutor on an overall conviction rate. I think it's a dangerous accountability test that encourages prosecutors to dismiss cases. It encourages plea bargaining them down. When you walk into a courtroom and decide to put a person on trial you better have the evidence to back up what you're saying and convey that to a jury,” Carl said.
While Carl said she wouldn’t weigh on on the McCloskey case, which drew national attention after Gardner charged the couple, she did say there is a difference between her and the incumbent.
“Transparency. I think that's the biggest difference between me and my opponent. I've pledged that being smart on crime means compiling data. I believe that data [currently] doesn't belong to the people. If we want to trust a circuit attorney’s office, to trust the criminal justice system, we have to be willing to kick open the doors, open the blinds, let people see what's happening in a system that belongs to them,” she said.
