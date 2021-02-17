ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — With St. Louis a frozen tundra amid the winter weather activity that has blanketed the region in recent days, the baseball team that calls this city home has begun its preparation for warmer days ahead.
In fact, the days are already warm enough where Cardinals pitchers and catchers reported for the first workout of the spring on Wednesday.
Spring training for Cardinals hurlers and backstops has begun, and though a smattering of the club's position players have already made its way to Jupiter, Florida, the rest of the team will join them in reporting for the first official full-squad workout on Monday, Feb. 22. News 4 intends to join them on that date with coverage at KMOV.com in the coming weeks.
Of course, with COVID-19 still making its impact known across the country, the Cardinals are prepared for spring training to look a little different this year. Media access to the backfields at Cardinals camp will be limited to ensure adherence to social distancing protocols, and fans won't be permitted to watch workouts, a practice available at the complex in previous years.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak described Wednesday that the team has spread out lockers in their Major League clubhouse to using only every other stall, and has expanded to using the Minor League clubhouse for overflow in order to effectively and safely take advantage of all the space.
Another difference from previous years will be player dining. Whereas in the past, players would customarily eat their meals between workouts right in the clubhouse and in other areas of the indoor facilities, there will be no eating permitted in the building this spring. Mozeliak said tents have been stationed outdoors throughout the complex for dining purposes.
On the field, the Cardinals pitchers are preparing for what should be an interesting competition for spots in the starting rotation this spring. Mainstays Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty return from a year ago, and barring any physical setbacks, both figure for inclusion in the Cardinals starting five this year. Beyond that duo, though, exists the intrigue.
Miles Mikolas is expected back after a forearm injury wiped out his 2020 campaign, but his status will be one to monitor throughout camp given his absence a year ago. Daniel Ponce de Leon's stock spiked late last summer after his season got off to an uneven start in the early days of the schedule—he'll compete this spring to prove that his late-season refinement was far from a fluke. A spot in the season-opening rotation stands as his potential reward. Several other talented arms more recently tabbed for relief duties—like Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and John Gant—could look to elevate back into the starters group this spring, as well.
Via Zoom, the assembled reporters got an opportunity Wednesday afternoon to hear from two other candidates for starting spots, as Kwang Hyun Kim and Carlos Martinez took to the virtual podium.
Last year presented trying circumstances for KK, who came to St. Louis from South Korea only to have COVID-19 hit the United States hard. When MLB shut down in March, he was away from his family in an unfamiliar place where he didn't speak the language. Adam Wainwright was his most instrumental teammate in helping him acclimate during that period, as KK forged a friendship with Waino during a whirlwind experience in a foreign land.
Kim expressed pleasure Wednesday with the fact that the Cardinals were able to get a deal done with Wainwright for the 2021 season.
"I really want to sincerely congratulate him on the new contract," Kim said via his interpreter, Craig. "Even though its' a one year contract, I do want to play with him for a long time."
On the field this year, Kim will look to follow up his successful MLB debut after posting a 3-0 record with a 1.62 ERA in 39.1 innings last season. Though Kim's tenure as a big-leaguer got off to a curious start with the Cardinals employing him as the team's closer on Opening Day, he was quickly transitioned back into his comfort zone in his role as a starter.
Assuming he enters this season in that more familiar role, Kim expects big things for himself in his sophomore stateside effort.
"Last year during the regular season, my records as a starter were better than as a relief pitcher and since I've been a starter for a long time, I know how to prepare," Kim said via interpreter. "As a starter, I have much more time to prepare than as a reliever. So I do believe this season if I start as a starter, I'll do great this season, as well."
Another fascinating candidate to watch for a rotation job—as it seems is the case every year at this time—is Carlos Martinez. The 29-year-old pitcher enters the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Cardinals this year looking to regain his form following a troublesome showing in 2020. Martinez contracted COVID-19 during the Cardinals outbreak, and has acknowledged the impact the disease had on his subsequent physical health the remainder of the season.
When asked whether he seeks once again to contribute to the Cardinals in a starting role this season, Martinez confirmed that was his desire, saying he's focused "100 percent" on pursuing a starting job.
Though Martinez's years-long journey back from the bullpen to the rotation flamed out disappointingly following his diagnosis last summer, the Dominican right-hander believes he's in a better place physically now to handle the rigors associated with the role.
"After (COVID), I was not comfortable with my body," Martinez said. "In my mind, I was 100 percent to help the team. But with my body, I was a little bit without strength. Right now, I feel power and a lot of energy. And I feel good."
Though it's unclear the extent to which the Cardinals will be willing to allow Martinez to chase a spot in the starting five, he does enter spring training with the advantage of his recent participation in winter ball. Pitching for the Dominican Republic in the winter league that wrapped up with the Caribbean Series earlier this month, Martinez has his body presently conditioned for multiple-inning stints. In two starts in the Caribbean Series, Martinez looked like his vintage self, covering 11.1 innings and allowing just one run (0.79 ERA) with 15 strikeouts.
