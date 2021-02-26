JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — If the spring's first on-field action inside Roger Dean Stadium is any indication of things to come, Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez looks poised for a rebound campaign after a tumultuous 2020 season.
Facing several prominent Cardinals veterans in a live batting practice session Friday, Martinez flashed wipe-out stuff in the intrasquad showdown. Doing battle with Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, the 29-year-old right-hander was vibing in vintage form.
After a first-pitch pop-out by Molina, Carpenter dug in for a lengthy at-bat against Martinez during which he fouled off multiple pitches and ran a deep count. Ultimately, though, Martinez got the last laugh, concluding the duel with a strikeout swinging.
Classic battle between Carlos and Carp ends in one of those three true outcomes. pic.twitter.com/0uvIzMVjej— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 26, 2021
The next batter, new Cardinals Nolan Arenado, suffered a similar fate against Martinez, who seemed to find a groove as the simulated outing progressed.
Carlos finishes off Nolan. Looking sharp. pic.twitter.com/YkcK0ZlgLE— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 26, 2021
To put the finishing touches on carving up the heart of the Cardinals order, Martinez got the benefit of a called third strike from the robotic umpire voice in the sky against Paul Goldschmidt. The fiery hurler expressed some vocal pleasure with the circumstances after hearing the firm 'STRIKE' call ring out over the loudspeaker.
The scary robot voice calls Goldy out on strikes. Carlos is vibin'. pic.twitter.com/0lwuEsxFGN— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 26, 2021
Martinez has stated his desire to return to the Cardinals starting rotation after a disappointing 2020 in which he battled COVID and carried a 9.90 ERA in five starts. It's a small sample, but he's trending in the right direction to accomplish his goals after Friday's effort.
The day wasn't entirely dormant for Cardinals hitters inside Roger Dean, though. Yadier Molina showed age is but a number when he rifled a pitch off Daniel Ponce de Leon for a home run during the session.
Yadi bomb alert off Ponce. Smoked that one. pic.twitter.com/Y0UQP0bDrb— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 26, 2021
Another notable day at the plate came from outfielder Harrison Bader. The fifth-year big-leaguer had no trouble turning around a 97-mph fastball out of Ryan Helsley's right hand, barreling it over the left-center field wall for an exhibition blast. Later in the session, he slugged a home run on a slider from lefty Kwang Hyun Kim.
Bader appears to be the leading candidate for playing time in center field, but manager Mike Shildt noted Friday morning an area of emphasis for improvement in his offensive game that could solidify his standing as a more consistent everyday presence in the St. Louis lineup.
"Very favorable," Shildt said of the team's internal evaluations of Bader's offensive metrics last season, during which he compiled a career-best .779 OPS. "A little splitty, though. I mean we've talked to Harrison about it, it's no secret. Yeah, they were they were favorable, a lot of positive things that we were able to measure and look at internally and some of those same things are out externally. So they pretty much are in concert with that evaluation.
"It's just really about the consistency against righties and him being able to ready to hit in the strike zone a little bit more. He's done a much better job of staying in the strike zone against righties and lefties—he's done a lot of things really positively. It's just a matter of more consistency against righties so those numbers aren't as one-sided."
Bader dominated left-handed pitching last season to the tune of a .360/.429/.800 batting line in 28 plate appearances. Against righties, though, he struggled with a .185 batting average and .643 OPS. Though 2020 contained a small sample, his numbers jibe with his career marks, as Bader boasts an .855 OPS against lefties but just a .668 mark against righties.
Mike Shildt talked this morning about improving on splits being a key for Harrison Bader this season. Well, today now he's homered off a Helsley fastball (RHP) and a KK slider (LHP). Looking sturdy today. pic.twitter.com/Sy9XEkzqDy— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 26, 2021
Bader's value to the Cardinals in terms of metrics like Wins Above Replacement (WAR) has remained noteworthy even during times where his bat hasn't produced to expectations. If Bader rises to the challenge and figures out how to be more consistent against right-handed pitching this season—like he did Friday against Helsley—he would instantly vault himself into a role as one of the most valuable players on the team.
