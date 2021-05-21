(KMOV.com) — Due to a shortened COVID season that put the MLB schedule-makers through the ringer, the Chicago Cubs haven't visited Busch Stadium since September 2019. That statement will no longer be true after Friday night, when one of baseball's most storied rivalries resumes in front of an increased-capacity crowd at the Cardinals home park in downtown St. Louis.
In addition to a more significant fan presence at the ballpark, the first-place Cardinals will receive another boost in the form of reinforcements for the starting rotation. Carlos Martinez and Miles Mikolas have been announced by the team as the starters for Friday and Saturday, respectively, as each makes his return from the injured list this weekend.
The 29-year-old Martinez has been out of action for a couple weeks after he slipped and injured his ankle while celebrating a Jack Flaherty home run from the Cardinals dugout. Martinez made his start the next day, but said he was impacted by the ailing ankle. After time to rest the injury, Martinez was officially activated by the team earlier Friday, a day after bench-bat John Nogowski was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room on the roster.
A corresponding move for Mikolas' addition to the active roster will be forthcoming before he takes the field Saturday evening. Though Martinez has pitched for the Cardinals as recently as late April, it's been a lot longer since St. Louis has sent Mikolas to the mound.
In fact, the last time Mikolas pitched in a real game, it was in front of a packed house at Busch Stadium, pre-pandemic.
Mikolas was the hard-luck loser in Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS against the Washington Nationals. He pitched six quality innings, allowing just one run while striking out seven, but was out-dueled by Anibal Sanchez in the opener of a generally forgettable series for the Cardinals. Though we didn't know it at the time, Mikolas was already dealing that October with some of the forearm soreness that would ultimately sideline him for the duration of the 2020 season. Though he expected to be ready to roll when 2021 arrived, Mikolas endured a physical setback in a different area of his body—his pitching shoulder—which put him on a delayed schedule for joining the rotation this season.
After rehabbing in Memphis, however, Mikolas says he feels the shoulder issues that troubled him this spring are behind him, as he readies to make his return Saturday.
"I don't believe it was very serious," Mikolas said. "I believe it was more inflammation paired with a minor impingement that, through some tissue work, a little bit of flexibility and strength and conditioning stuff, we were able to kind of knock that out. I don't think that's a problem."
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Friday afternoon that he expects Mikolas to be on a relatively normal workload in his first game back in action, citing a soft expectation for a pitch count in the 85 to 95 range.
Busch Stadium expects its largest crowds of the season for this rivalry weekend after another round of expanded capacity, which doubles the previous mark of 32% capacity. The Cardinals plan to return to full capacity at Busch beginning June 14.
Though Mikolas never did pitch under some of the bizarre circumstances of the past year—the empty stadiums, the piped-in crowd noise, and if I never see another cardboard cutout again, it would still be too soon—he's eager to make his return in an environment that should feel as close to the feel of postseason baseball as it gets in the month of May.
"I'm excited for that," Mikolas said. "It's going to be great, a little more return to normal, getting things back to the way they should be. Hopefully giving these fans some good old fashioned rivalry games would be nice."
