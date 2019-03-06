(KTVX/CNN) -- A Utah couple says they're in love---they are also first cousins, making it illegal for them to marry in their home state.
Micheal Lee tied the knot with his cousin, Angie, in Colorado instead, where it is legal but they're also going to fight to change Utah laws.
These lovebirds say it started with a crush in second grade.
"It's like second grade I remember I stopped her mother, I stopped her, I said, 'I'm going to marry Angie,' and she said, 'No, I'm sorry you can't but you can be friends,'" said Michael Lee.
Family vacations would bring them together but social norms would draw them apart again.
"This is something I've always felt very like it wasn't. Life was unfair. Like why did the person I want to be with the most and had the most trash to the most natural feelings for why I did. Why did you have to be my cousin?," said Micheal Lee.
They reunited after 10 years this winter. Both recently single both ready to take the plunge.
"We're like OK this is crazy but we're adults now we're single now we're just going to go for it and you know who cares what our family thinks," said Angie Lee.
They're crossing two big hurdles to get married. The most obvious is genetics.
According to researchers at Columbia University, first cousins share 12.5 percent of their DNA.
First cousins who have children face a 4 to 7 percent chance of their child having a genetic disorder as opposed to a 3 to 4 percent chance for an average couple.
"The genetic consequences, the biological content consequences are very small. It's more, you know what people might think and say," said Michael Lee.
The second major hurdle is the law. In Utah it is illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are 65 years old, or 55 years old if the couple can prove they are infertile.
So the two went to Colorado to tie the knot but as soon as they crossed over the state border they're not married anymore.
The two are gathering signatures and hope to change the law in Utah.
"No one I've ever been with will make me feel as perfect as she does and her being my cousin and some of the responses is a small price to pay. I always loved you Angie. You know that," said Michael Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.