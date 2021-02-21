ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Marriage License Department in St. Louis City is reporting a 50% drop in marriages during pandemic Februarys compared to 2019's February.
The waiting room isn't usually quiet at the license office after Valentine's Day but it is this year.
"It's pretty quiet right now," Brandon Doss said. "Well with COVID-19, we've seen a dramatic drop in licenses."
Doss said it's partly due to people canceling their weddings, and partly because the city has suspended civil services for a year now, leaving the month of love not what it used to be for marriage licenses.
"We get a pretty nice rush. There's always a huge influx of people for that special day that want to come in and get that done but again with the restrictions of everything these days, it's a lot harder to get done," Doss said.
The system is evolving with the times and now the application process can be done from home instead of the office.
"We are working on doing the applications through zoom. We are working on a lot of ways to help people navigate through these trying times," Doss said.
