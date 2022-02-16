ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Students at Marquette High school will see their work launched into space. The Astral Orbit Rocketry Team was selected amongst hundreds of applications for a NASA Competition.
For senior Benjamin Cook, it’s been a dream over the last four years to launch an experiment into space.
“Our goal was to build a rocket that would pass the Karman line, which is 100 Kilometers up, and would go into space," Cook said.
It proved to be too big a challenge for the Astral team. The NASA TechRise Student Challenge will make their dream come true.
The rocketry team compiled 15 proposal ideas, narrowing them down to the final three proposals that were submitted to the TechRise competition.
Cook and his partner Alex Chen wrote up the proposals.
Marquette's three proposals were accepted out of the nearly 600 applications. In total, NASA TechRise approved 57 proposals for participation in the competition.
“It kind of goes in a full circle," Cook said. "We’re going to do this now.”
They are not sending a rocket into space, they will create a container with experiments that will be onboard a NASA rocket. NASA supplied the team with several materials as well as a $1,500 grant.
“I think the moment I found out I was extremely excited, now though, I’m a little more stressed," Chen said. "There is so much that goes into a project like this.”
In the container, they will use materials that simulate moon dust, cameras and circuit boards to record data.
“We’re putting a lunar regolith, or in layman’s terms, moon dust, into this box and seeing how it interacts with itself and other commonly used space flight materials," Chen said.
They will also install amateur rocketry flight hardware within the container to test the effectiveness of the tools.
They hope their research will benefit not only the scientific community, but also amateur rocketeers.
The final project will launch in the NASA rocket in the Spring of 2023.
